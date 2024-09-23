Co Springs councilman wants to sue state and call on Gov. to repeal laws that create ‘sanctuary state’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As the Colorado Springs City Council plans to re-affirm its status as a "non-sanctuary city" on Tuesday, one city councilman is urging a much stronger approach.

Councilman Dave Donelson tells KRDO13 in light of a second reading of a resolution that he originally wrote back in February, which declares Colorado Springs a "non-sanctuary city", he wants to see more action instead of just talk.

Donelson says one of the reasons the re-affirmation of that resolution, comes in light of the ongoing debate and discussion over the alleged takeover of a Venezuelan Gang at an apartment complex in Aurora, CO.

Donelson says he plans to propose at city council meeting on Tuesday, that the city's attorney and Mayor Yemi Mobolade should look into joining an active lawsuit against the State, and that the council should also call on the Governor to repeal laws that he believes have enabled Colorado to become a "sanctuary state."

He claims that two bills, passed in 2019 and 2023, have hindered law enforcement in being able to detain or track the influx of tens of thousands of migrants who have come to Colorado, specifically Denver, in recent years, and its why he wants to take action with the second reading happening on Tuesday.

Donelson is now saying that the city should join a lawsuit that El Paso County and other counties in the state are currently a part of, which claims that those laws are hurting the safety and well-being of the public, by not being able to work with federal agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

"Doesn't that seem preposterous to you that we don't know who's committing crimes in our city? We don't know their status. Are they Americans? Are they people here illegally, or on some undocumented status? If they are, I mean, they need to be gone immediately." said Donelson.

You can read the El Paso County Sheriffs statement on the laws, here.

Donelson also wants the city council to call on Governor Jared Polis and the state legislature, to repeal those two bills.

"I'm elected to protect and care for the citizens of Colorado Springs, not to protect and care for citizens from four countries away." said Donelson.

Here are all four of the proposals laid out by Donelson:

City Council calls for the City of Colorado Springs to join the current lawsuit by El Paso and other Colorado Counties against the State of Colorado for creating a “Sanctuary State”. City Council calls for the City of Colorado Springs to explore with Castle Rock, Aurora and other Front Range cities the possibility of joining their potential lawsuit against Denver regarding its “Sanctuary City” status and the resulting impacts on surrounding communities. Call on the Governor of Colorado and our legislature to reverse legislation which has turned Colorado into a “Sanctuary State” – including HB 19-1124 and HB 23-1100. Call for remigration/deportation of all of the approximately 20 million illegal aliens who have recently entered our country.

In a statement to KRDO13, a spokesperson for the Governor's office said:

“Colorado is not a sanctuary state. Anyone who breaks Colorado’s laws can expect to be prosecuted, and Colorado police at the local and state level coordinate and cooperate regularly with federal law enforcement, including ICE, on criminal matters.The Governor is focused on ensuring our law enforcement resources go toward fighting actual crimes to help make Coloradans safer.”

KRDO13 also reached out to several groups that advocate for and assist immigrants in Southern Colorado on Monday. They had either not returned our calls, or denied to interview.

One organization did speak over the phone, saying that the city council's stance on this issue does not look at the entire picture. They stated that 90% of those entering the country right now are asylum seekers, who in their experience, are looking to simply to work, and make a living.

Donelson rebuts,

"It depends on how they came here. If they came here properly, the right way, they've applied and come here the correct way. [Then] okay." said Donelson, who added that social assistance and housing for people who come here illegally, that don't have valid asylum seeking claims, should not be prioritized over Americans.

"I'm a veteran. We have veterans sleeping on the streets. Right? We have a lot of poor people in America who need a better life. They deserve a better life." he explained.

The same group that spoke to KRDO13 over the phone, also claimed that the topic of immigration is not one that a city or county has jurisdiction over, and instead its an issue that could be resolved with federal funding to help municipalities with the addition of migrants to their communities.

Donelson, disagrees:

"Honestly, I don't care if the federal government does provide resources for them. We shouldn't allow people to break into our country and then care for them here. We need to have an orderly process." said Donelson.

Councilman Donelson will present his proposals before city council on Tuesday, where he tells KRDO13, he thinks he will get enough support to amend the resolution to include a call upon the Governor to repeal the two laws, but isn't optimistic about his other requests.