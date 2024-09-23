Charlie Blackmon announces retirement from baseball

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Charlie Blackmon announced his retirement from baseball Monday evening.

The Rockies legend spent his entire 14-year career in Denver, where he racked up, to date, a .292 batting average, with 991 runs scored, 1,797 hits, 333 doubles, 67 triples, 226 home runs, 797 RBI, and 148 stolen bases over 1,618 MLB games played.

In his announcement, Blackmon said:

“As a kid you play the game because you love it, like nothing else matters.

I still play the game that way, but I don’t feel like a kid anymore. My perspective has changed.

I have been blessed to call the city of Denver and The Colorado Rockies my baseball home for the entirety of my career. I am grateful for the support of this organization, my teammates, and most of all Rockies fans. It is with a thankful heart and a career’s worth of memories that I choose a new path.

Today I’m a ballplayer looking over the fence into uncertainty.

For what is behind me, I am grateful. My cup runs over. I have been blessed more than any man should expect. I was afforded this opportunity by my parents and sister, who supported my passion and have always been there. My wife Ashley has continued to support my dream and works so hard to give our kids the same opportunities I received. But most importantly, I have been saved by grace and divine intervention has tilted the scales in my direction.

I don’t know what is on the other side of the fence, but I take solace in knowing one thing remains constant. Although names and faces will change, the game will continue to be played.

I’ll hop over that fence, pickle the beast and embrace the next phase of my life.”

The Rockies said they plan to celebrate Blackmon throughout the final series of the season this weekend at Coors Field and honor him prior to his final game, this Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.