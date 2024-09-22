Colorado State Patrol to hold surge enforcement day

Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Troopers are asking for the public's attention ahead of the surge enforcement day.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) shared a post on social media alerting the public that plans are in place to conduct a statewide surge enforcement day. It's planned for Monday, September 23, 2024.

CSP will be adding extra personnel and partnering with local agencies to do additional patrols across Colorado.

Troopers ask that you watch your speed and drive with focus. CSP added that driving comes with responsibility.