Skip to Content
News

Colorado State Patrol to hold surge enforcement day

CSP
By
New
Published 11:29 AM

Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Troopers are asking for the public's attention ahead of the surge enforcement day.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) shared a post on social media alerting the public that plans are in place to conduct a statewide surge enforcement day. It's planned for Monday, September 23, 2024.

CSP will be adding extra personnel and partnering with local agencies to do additional patrols across Colorado.

Troopers ask that you watch your speed and drive with focus. CSP added that driving comes with responsibility.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content