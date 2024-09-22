Chilly night ahead

Tonight will be another chilly night with lows falling back into the 30s and 40s across the region. Our skies will become mostly clear. We will have to watch the potential for frost advisories being issued for the high mountain valleys.

For the start of the work week temperatures will rebound back into the 70s across Southern Colorado with mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to evening here in Colorado Springs. The high terrain has a chance for showers as well with areas above 11,000 ft having a chance for snow, however, if that occurs there will be no accumulating snow.

On Tuesday we will dry out with highs remaining in the 70s across the region, a few hometowns in the eastern plains could see highs around 80 degrees. We continue to see the same weather for Wednesday as well.

For the second half of the work week temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s and 80s across the region. We will remain dry during this time.