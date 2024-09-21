Colorado Springs Police Department investigating shooting near Mitchell High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On September 20, 2024, a little after 7 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Officers (CSPD) were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Potter Dr. for a shooting. Mitchell High School is located at 1205 Potter Dr.

Upon arrival, officers say they found out an adult male suffered a gunshot wound.

CSPD says family members transported the man who was shot to a local hospital for treatment. The man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police confirmed to KRDO13 that no arrests have been made. They say the incident is still under investigation.

CSPD believes this is an isolated incident with no known danger to the community.