Trinidad man cited by Colorado Parks and Wildlife for shooting bear cubs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Published 3:24 PM

TRINIDAD, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers have cited a Trinidad man for careless discharge of a firearm after he shot at a sow and its three cubs that were killing his chickens outside his home.

CPW says that two bear cubs were killed in the Sept. 17 incident. The third cub was captured alive by CPW officers, who released the rescued cub back into bear habitat more suitable than a city neighborhood. 

The rescued cub, a male estimated at about 40 pounds, was deemed healthy by CPW officers. With excellent crops of acorns and chokecherries, it should easily survive, said Mike Brown, CPW Area Wildlife Manager for the region including Trinidad.

Further, Brown said CPW tried to trap the sow, but it evaded capture  CPW officers have asked neighbors to keep a lookout for the sow and notify them immediately if it returns.

“This is a highly unusual situation inside city limits,” Brown said. “Property owners are within their legal rights to defend their livestock if their animals are being attacked by predators, such as bears or lions.

“However, this individual was shooting a rifle inside city limits and we deemed it an act that endangered human life and property of neighbors.”

The citation against the man is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $100 to $1,000.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

