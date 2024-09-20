Some evacuation orders lifted in Larimer County as containment of Pearl Fire grows to 25%

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Some evacuation orders are lifted in Larimer County after firefighters made significant effort fighting the 128-acre Pearl Fire in northern Colorado.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the fire is now 25% contained.

The Pearl Fire was first reported on Monday morning, sparking mandatory evacuations within hours for the area around the Crystal Lakes neighborhood. Mandatory evacuation orders remain for Crystal Lakes residents and those off of Pearl Beaver Road west to Deadman Lookout, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

You can view the updated evacuation area here.

Containment of the fire first increased slightly on Tuesday to 5%, where the fire remained until Thursday when it grew to 25% allowing crews to establish lines on the northern and western edge. The sheriff's office said 270 personnel responded to the fire on Thursday.

Officers have determined the fire, which originated on private property, is human-caused, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said one structure at the fire's origin point was damaged, but no other infrastructure has been impacted as of Wednesday.

For information about evacuations and available community resources, call the Joint Information Center at 970-980-2500 or visit https://www.nocoalert.org/.