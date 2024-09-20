Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office warns of Facebook scam involving items ‘for sale’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be aware of a growing Facebook scam involving fake items listed for sale.

Deputies say scammers portray themselves as a "friend" through hacked accounts before listing items, often priced at a too-good-to-be-true amount.

Posts may say the user is selling the items because their parent is in assisted living and they need money to pay for their care.

PCSO warns Facebook users to never give out their personal information, including social security number, email address, bank account or credit card information.

The office also warns of red flags to watch for, including:

Sellers asking for a down payment or deposit on items

Sellers who are only accepting wire transfers

Sellers who refuse to meet in person

Deputies recommend that if you think you're being scammed, reach out to the person posting the information to see if they're actually listing the items or if their account has been hacked.

If you think that you have been scammed or suspect someone has accessed your financial accounts, it's recommended you contact your financial institution.