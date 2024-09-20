Skip to Content
Friday Night Blitz week 4, part 2

Published 11:06 PM

PINE CREEK 34, Arapahoe 13

MESA RIDGE 40, Heritage 28

HOLY FAMILY 56, Lewis-Palmer 13

Standley Lake 16, AIR ACADEMY 19

PONDEROSA 51, Falcon 7

Center 0, ELLICOTT 48

