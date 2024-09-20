Abortion to take center stage in Pueblo city council work session

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- On Monday, September 23 a city council work session will focus on Pueblo's ordinances surrounding abortion centers.

It’s supposed to be an educational opportunity, according to council member Regina Maestri.

The agenda shows that presentations will be held on three different abortion-related topics.

One of which is Amendment 79. It's a ballot measure that would repeal the state constitutions ban on government funds for abortion and make abortion a right in the state constitution. More specifically, the law could allow the state to cover more abortions under medicaid. It could also allow the state and local governments to add abortion coverage to employee health insurance plans.

It is a point of contention for councilwoman Maestri. She says she wants to educate voters on this legislation since Pueblo houses an abortion clinic.

A large turnout is expected from both abortion supporters and opponents.

It's a move Pro-Life of Southern Colorado supports, but Pueblo Pro-Choice argues that it’s a state issue, not one the city council should take up.

"There's many of us who do not want that type of thing happening in our city. And so she is doing what she can to make it stop. She of course can only deal with Pueblo," said, Diane Hochevar, Vice President of Pro-Life Southern Colorado.

Jacqelyn Montanez, President of Pueblo Pro-Choice, disagrees.

"There's so many different things they can be doing with their time that is in their jurisdiction. Rather than having a discussion about something that could potentially lead to a lawsuit that will cost more money," she says.

The work session is set for 5:30 Monday evening in Pueblo.