Nonprofit offers free holiday photo sessions for families of deployed military members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – National nonprofit Deployed Love is returning for another year of offering free photo sessions for the families of deployed military service members stationed at Fort Carson over the holidays.

This is the fifth year the organization is offering complimentary holiday photo sessions, conducted by professional volunteer photographers, for military families undergoing a deployment.

This year, Deployed Love says they aim to extend the tradition to over 40 families at Fort Carson on Saturday, Oct. 5, providing them with not only free portraits but a collection of festive goodies, contributed by local businesses.

"The memories we help create for families with deployed service members are unparalleled, and we couldn’t do it without our lovely volunteers and amazing photographers,” Deployed Love Coordinator Jen Vaugn said. “The holiday season is the most difficult time for military families to go through without their loved ones, and we are honored to be able to continue hosting this core event for Deployed Love.”

This year, the holiday mini photo sessions will be accessible at six military installations across six states, including Fort Carson, Fort Liberty in North Carolina, Fort Moore in Georgia, Fort Cavazo in Texas, Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Individuals who are interested in volunteering, contributing items/food, or sponsoring events are encouraged to reach out via email at communicationmanager@deployedlove.org.