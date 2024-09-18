Trump unofficially announces plans to visit Aurora

At a rally Wednesday in Long Island, New York, former president Donald Trump announced his intention to visit two cities that he claims have been ruined by a surge of illegal immigrants.

Springfield, Ohio and Aurora, Colorado have both received a large amount of attention after Trump mentioned them in ABC's presidential debate on September 10.

The Trump campaign has claimed that immigrants in Springfield are eating the pets of residents, while in Aurora, members of a Venezuelan gang have caused the crime rate to skyrocket.

City leaders in Aurora have disputed the claim.

At the rally on Wednesday, Trump spoke mostly about Springfield, but also mentioned his plan to visit Aurora.

He said, "How about in Springfield, Ohio? They had 32,000. This is a little beautiful town. No crime, no problem. 32,000 illegal immigrants come into the town. 32. So they almost double their population in a period of a few weeks. Can you believe it? And you know what? They've got to get much tougher. I'm going to go there in the next two weeks. I'm going to Springfield and I'm going to Aurora. You may never see me again. But that's ok. I got to do what I gotta do. Whatever happened to Trump? Well, he never got out of Springfield."

Neither the former president nor his campaign have released any official notifications of his plan to travel to either city.