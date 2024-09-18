El Paso County hosts snow plow driver training ahead of winter

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The first years of the COVID-19 pandemic brought worker shortages to local public works offices. But Colorado Springs should be close to full staff for the upcoming snowplow season.

A two-day training session started today at a city facility on Out West Drive, which is just of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road.

The city provides this training every year around this time and KRDO13's The Road Warrior showed us the crews going through their paces.

With each passing day, we get closer to winter weather, and that's why 130 employees of the Colorado Springs Public Works Department are getting training on snowplow operation, regardless of whether they're first-timers or veterans.

Driving a snowplow is among the many responsibilities a public works employee has. So is teaching so many trainees. This guarantees that the city has the 100 people needed for a full call-out.

KRDO13 spoke with two of the newer drivers.

"It's all technique, yes. All at the same time. A lot of multi-tasking, checking your mirrors, making sure all of your equipment is good," said 2nd-year driver Jenna McMahon

Trainers expect some trial and error now, knowing it will be out of the way when the real thing happens.

All drivers have their share of challenges.

"Mostly getting the plows to work. The 4x4s sometimes tended to not want to operate, mid-storm. So, you'd have to get out and mess with the electrical wires," said 2nd-year driver Brendin Bives,

The better these drivers are trained, the better they'll be at snow and ice removal on our streets and roads.

Meanwhile, El Paso County is planning to have a training event for its plow drivers next week, and KRDO13 will be there to show you how they're doing that.