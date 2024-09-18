Colorado Springs police looking for “at-risk” 13-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help locating a missing at-risk 13-year-old Elizabeth Rose Herndon, who goes by "Lucas."

CSPD says that Lucas was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, around 1:00 AM in the 8000 block of Telegraph Drive. Lucas is around 5’10” and 165 lbs, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Lucas was last seen wearing a red/gray Stranger Things hoodie, black pants with white skulls on them, white high tops with red soles, and a black backpack.

If you have seen Lucas or know of their whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.