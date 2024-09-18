Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs police looking for “at-risk” 13-year-old

CSPD
By
New
Published 3:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help locating a missing at-risk 13-year-old Elizabeth Rose Herndon, who goes by "Lucas."

CSPD says that Lucas was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, around 1:00 AM in the 8000 block of Telegraph Drive. Lucas is around 5’10” and 165 lbs, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Lucas was last seen wearing a red/gray Stranger Things hoodie, black pants with white skulls on them, white high tops with red soles, and a black backpack.

If you have seen Lucas or know of their whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content