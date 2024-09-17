Pueblo Rescue Mission asking for donations to make up for stolen funds

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Rescue Mission has set up a bank account and is asking the community to help victims of alleged theft by a former, senior employee recoup their losses.

"It's a dire need for most of these people." Pueblo Rescue Mission Executive Director Josh Lane told KRDO13 Investigates.

Lane says he and some of the Pueblo Rescue Mission Board Members have already donated to some of the victims, but now there's an avenue for the public to help. He says the account is under 'Pueblo Rescue Missions' at the Bank of the San Juans.

Lane says the allegedly stolen funds were savings for residents who would give a portion of their paychecks to the Misson which would protect it.

"The original intent, I'm told, and this goes back a year or so, is that they [residents] present 30% of their income, prove to their caseworker that they're saving and budgeting to get that first last month's rent so they can get stable housing," Lane said.

But Lane tells KRDO13 Investigates, in reality, the program wasn't well documented and the money was stored in a safe onsite. Not in a bank.

Earlier this month Pueblo Rescue Mission leadership found evidence of financial misconduct by a senior employee. Residents of the Rescue Mission told KRDO13 Investigates they were devastated to learn about the alleged theft.

Previously, Lane told KRDO13 Investigates in a statement that an internal investigation revealed that an employee violated financial policies and had taken funds directly from several residents at the mission.