London’s Oxford Street to be pedestrianized under new mayoral plans

(CNN) — London’s famed Oxford Street could finally be pedestrianized, according to new plans announced by city mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday, following years of debate about how to revitalize the area.

The mayor’s office said that the plans include “turning the road into a traffic-free pedestrianised avenue, creating a beautiful public space.”

Oxford Street receives more than 500,000 visitors every day, according to the statement, and is home to flagship stores such as Selfridges and John Lewis

But the world-famous shopping strip has faced challenges in recent years. Tourism numbers have not fully recovered since the pandemic, according to the mayor’s office. Some flagship stores have also closed and the street has seen a proliferation of shops selling items like US-themed candy.

“Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector, but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade,” said the mayor in the statement. “Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.”

Khan, who is a member of the Labour party and won a third term as London mayor in May, has previously attempted to regenerate the area, but his plans were blocked by Westminster City Council, which is responsible for managing the local area.

Khan’s latest scheme is dependant on extra planning powers being granted to him by the government, which would in turn limit some of Westminster City Council’s powers.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner praised Khan’s plan, saying in the statement that it “will drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London’s night-time economy.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the council said it had developed its own plans over the last two years to redesign the area.

“These plans are shovel ready, have had the support of retailers and the local community and were intended to deliver significant economic growth whilst also securing a successful future for our thriving neighbourhoods in the West End,” reads the statement.

Nonetheless, the council said it “intends to work constructively with the Mayor and the Government to ensure the best outcomes for local communities, businesses and London.”

Khan said that he wants Oxford Street to “once again become the leading retail destination in the world” and aims to make “the area substantially greener, cleaner and safer for everyone.”

“The proposals would deliver a much-improved experience for shoppers, residents, workers and tourists visiting Oxford Street and the surrounding area, returning this part of the capital to its former glory,” adds the statement.

There are several steps that must be completed before work can start, including a consultation period. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told CNN that they hope to have a transition scheme in place within two years.

