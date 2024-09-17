Skip to Content
HEALTHY COLORADO: Nutrient deficiencies

By
today at 6:06 PM
Published 6:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Common nutrients like iron and calcium are critical for bone and blood health.

A new study claims that more than half of the population isn't getting enough of these two, and five other essential nutrients that are vital for your health.

KRDO13's medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharm joined the desk to answer questions about why these nutrients are so vital and why so many people are deficient in them.

You can watch the discussion in the video above.

