Doctor Deficit

Access to health care has become increasingly difficult, and not just because of the cost.

A nationwide physician shortage is impacting Southern Colorado, making it tougher than ever for patients to get an appointment, whether it's with a primary care physician or a specialist.

KRDO13 looked into both the causes of the shortage and what actions are being taken to provide patients some relief.

Check back on Thursday to read how El Paso County compares to other parts of the state, whether more students are graduating from Colorado's two medical schools, the number of outpatient visits UCHealth performed this year compared to five years ago, and more.