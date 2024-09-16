El Paso County Jail inmate dies days after being found unresponsive in cell
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – An El Paso County Jail inmate is dead days after being found unresponsive in his cell.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, El Paso County deputies responded to a "critical incident" involving an adult male inmate during a routine welfare check.
Evidence suggested that the inmate had tried to take his own life, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The man was quickly rushed to a hospital. Despite best efforts, EPSO confirmed he passed away four days later on Sept. 15 at approximately 5:35 p.m.
The inmate has not been publicly identified. The cause and manner of his death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
The sheriff has ordered an in-depth investigation into the incident, which will be conducted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division.