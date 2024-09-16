CSPD: Missing teen last seen Friday near Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to CSPD, 13-year-old Jaelynn Medina was last seen on Friday, Sept. 13 in the 2200 block of Glenwood Circle in Colorado Springs. This is just south of Palmer Park.

CSPD said Jaelynn is a Hispanic female, 4'8"tall, 114 pounds, with medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray spaghetti-strap shirt and short light blue shorts. She also took a pair of black pants and a black T-shirt when she left.

If you have any information on Jaelynn's whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.