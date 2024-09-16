CPW: Mule deer poached last week at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking the public for help identifying the individual who shot a mule deer last week at Lake Pueblo State Park.

According to CPW, officers discovered a dead mule deer on Thursday, Sept. 12, near Rock Creek Canyon Road and adjacent to the Kesterl Pond Swim Beach. Evidence recovered at the scene indicated the deer had been poached, the agency said. Hunting is allowed in certain parts of the park, mainly on the west end where the Arkansas River enters the lake, but not in the area where the deer was found.

“We need the public’s help,” said Gretchen Holschuh, District Wildlife Manager for the Pueblo West region. “This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPW. To provide information anonymously about a wildlife violation, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon cell phone, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.

A reward of up to $500 is available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.