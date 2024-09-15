UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in I-25 crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Update: Colorado State Patrol says the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital nearly an hour after the crash occurred.

According to state troopers, a tire came off of the Subaru and hit the motorcyclist. The driver of the Subaru could now be facing charges.

All lanes of southbound I-25 have been reopened as of 10:44 a.m.

Original post:

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says the crash occurred at 8:56 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened near milepost 154, just south of Northgate.

State troopers say the accident on I-25 southbound was between a Subaru and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. An automated external defibrillator was used on the cyclist twice after the crash, according to CSP.

Drivers in the area say it's causing a major road back up. At least one southbound lane is closed.

This is a developing story. Click here for live traffic conditions.