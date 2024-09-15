Colorado takes down Colorado State in Rocky Mountain Showdown

The Colorado Buffaloes knocked off the Colorado State Rams, 28-9, in the 2024 Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Shedeur Sanders completed 36/49 passes for 310 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

Travis Hunter caught 13 passes for 100 yards, and 2 touchdowns on offense. He also came up with a key second-half interception on defense.

LaJohntay Wester caught 5 passes for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Justin Marshall carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards, and scored the Rams' lone touchdown.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 22/39 passes for 209 yards and 2 interceptions.