Riverside church pastor arrested after two brothers accuse him of sexual abuse

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — The Riverside Police Department arrested a church pastor on Sunday after two brothers accused him of sexual abuse.

According to investigators, 51-year-old Juan Barrios sexually abused the two brothers between 2009 and 2015. At the time, the boys’ family lived with the pastor at his Riverside home.

Barrios served as a pastor for Iglesia de Dios Israelita in Fullerton.

Police arrested him on Sunday for several sexual abuse violations. He was released after posting a $500,000.

The department started its investigation after one of the brothers told police Barrios had sexually abused him since he was 9 years old. It allegedly lasted into his teenage years after his younger brother presented similar allegations.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. They ask anyone with any information regarding the case to contact Officer Kimberly Coronado at (951) 353-7949 or via email KCoronado@RiversideCA.gov. Tips can also be sent to Detective Christian Wilcox at (951) 353-7133.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through the department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app.

As of Thursday, Barrios has not been charged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.