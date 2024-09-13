Children’s Hospital Colorado offers tips, free car seat checks for Child Passenger Safety Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Next week marks Child Passenger Safety Week, and Children's Hospital Colorado is reminding Coloradoans the importance of properly using car seats and seatbelts.

According to the Children's Hospital Colorado, motor vehicle crashes were the second leading cause of serious traumatic injury for patients seen across their locations last year.

From January-June 2024, there were more than 70 pediatric visits to Colorado hospital emergency departments for motor vehicle incidents. For kids ages 4-8 years old, only 29% of those patients were in a booster seat or child restraint in the crash. For kids ages 9 years old and older, less than half of our patients were properly wearing a seat belt in the crash.

Children's Hospital Colorado said the data from child fatalities in car crashes signals a need for more education around car seat and child passenger safety in Colorado.

Now, the hospital is using National Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 15-21 to stress the importance of caregivers having a clear understanding of the following:

Car seat fit: How to ensure your car seats and booster seats are safe and compliant

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 78% of caregivers are not using their car seats correctly. Children's Hospital Colorado said its data mirrors this finding, reporting an approximately 82% misuse rate of car seats.

Updated booster seat guidance in Colorado

In 2025, Colorado’s car seat laws will be changing to better protect child occupants through enhancing rear-facing requirements and booster seat requirements. It will also require children under the age of 9 years old to ride in the back seat when available.

Why it’s important for parents to model good driving to their children

Guidance for teens starting to drive and how every passenger in the car should be buckled in, regardless of their location in the front or back seats

Child fatality risks and why proper restraints make the difference in motor vehicle accidents or collisions

There are two upcoming car seat safety check events to help caregivers ensure they are practicing child passenger safety correctly. Appointments are required to attend, and you can email safekidscoloradosprings@childrenscolorado.org to schedule.