12-Year-Old girl arrested for alleged online threat against Mililani school

Published 7:40 AM

By Matthew Nuttle

    MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV) — A 12-year-old Oahu girl was arrested after she allegedly made an online threat to shoot up her school.

Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators first learned of the online threat made against a school in Mililani on Wednesday afternoon. The 12-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday just before 1:30 a.m.

The girl is facing a complaint of first-degree terroristic threatening. She was released pending investigation just before 1 p.m.

Specifics about the threat have not been released. A letter was sent home to parents and guardians, notifying them of the situation. School officials say all classes will continue as normal.

This incident remains under investigation.

