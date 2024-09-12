Skip to Content
Suspect on the run after robbing Colorado Springs bank

today at 4:45 AM
Published 4:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police are searching for the suspect responsible for robbing a Chase Bank on Wednesday.

At around 4:42 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bank robbery at the Chase Bank near East Woodmen Road and Test Drive. Both patrol officers and the department's Robbery Unit responded.

CSPD said upon arrival, officers learned that a man had entered the building and demanded money from the bank before fleeing from the scene with an unknown amount of money.

A suspect has not yet been identified. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Sadie Buggle

