Suspect on the run after robbing Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police are searching for the suspect responsible for robbing a Chase Bank on Wednesday.

At around 4:42 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bank robbery at the Chase Bank near East Woodmen Road and Test Drive. Both patrol officers and the department's Robbery Unit responded.

CSPD said upon arrival, officers learned that a man had entered the building and demanded money from the bank before fleeing from the scene with an unknown amount of money.

A suspect has not yet been identified. This remains an ongoing investigation.