Owner of illegal Lewiston massage parlor arrested on sex trafficking charges

By Russ Reed

Click here for updates on this story

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — A New York man who owned an illegal massage parlor in Maine is in custody on multiple charges, including sex trafficking, according to police.

The Lewiston Police Department said that it became aware of the illicit massage parlor operating on Sabattus Street in March.

Police said the owner of the business was identified as Brooklyn resident Richard Qiu, who is associated with several massage parlors throughout Maine.

Investigators executed two search warrants on the Lewiston property and identified two suspected human trafficking victims, according to authorities. Police said investigators also found video recording equipment, condoms and more than $12,000 in suspected sex trafficking proceeds while executing those warrants.

Qiu was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury in July and a warrant was issued for his arrest with bail set at $100,000.

The Lewiston Police Department announced Wednesday that Qiu was arrested Friday, Sept. 6, by U.S. Marshals in Boston.

Qiu has been charged with Class D and Class E sex trafficking, as well as one count of forced labor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.