First responders and Broadmoor Bluffs residents prepare for emergency evacuation drill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - First responders and emergency management organizations are helping residents on the southwest side of Colorado Springs stay ahead of wildfires by preparing to host an emergency evacuation drill.

A simulation of a real-life evacuation order is set for Saturday, September 28th; a drill they say will prepare residents ahead of time for any possible disasters the area may face.

Residents who live south of Star Ranch Road, West of Hwy 115 and north of Norad Road are invited to take part. This includes the areas below, but is not limited to:

Cheyenne Mountain Neighborhood Association

Broadmoor Park HOA

Broadmoor Bluffs HOA

Mountain Oaks HOA

Country Broadmoor HOA

Neal Ranch HOA

Point at Cheyenne Mountain HOA

"We know in this particular area of town, it is a heightened fire risk... It's really important for this community to understand that we are all prepared," Ashley Franco with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

Those who choose to participate in the emergency evacuation drill will need to stick a piece of paper to their front door at 9:45 the morning of the drill, which indicates they are taking part.

First responders will then knock on the door and emergency alerts will sent out via Peak Alerts and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Participants are encouraged to treat this drill as if it were real -- packing ahead of time and bringing pets as well.

Evacuees will conclude the drill at Harrison High School, where more information will be given regarding emergency response and management.

Capacity is limited for interested residents. To register for alerts, the drill, and more information on the the exercise, click here.