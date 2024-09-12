Event celebrates Colorado Springs culture while combatting food insecurity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Celebrate the culture, foods and stories of Colorado Springs – all while raising money for a local nonprofit working to combat food insecurity.

Food to Power will hold its 10th annual Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. at The Hillside Hub Food Center.

This year's theme is "Food as Storytelling" and aims to highlight the foods and cultures of the city, featuring food from local farms, breweries, restaurants and wineries.

"It’s a chance to celebrate the community of people behind the impact," Executive Director Patience Kabawasa said. "Whether you’re a longtime supporter of local food access, or you’re just hearing about Food To Power for the first time, Harvest Celebration is an event that connects us all through the power of food."

The event will feature live music from local artists, a raffle and silent auction, a compost photo booth, a smoothie bike and more.

Food to Power will also be unveiling their strategic plan for the next three years of operations. Over the last year, Kabawasa said the organization redistributed over a million dollars' worth of groceries to families facing food insecurity and diverted a million pounds of food scraps to composting.

Tickets are available for $30-$40 and children under the age of 10 can receive a free ticket. Tickets include four tokens that can be used for food, drinks and interactive stations, and additional tokens are available for purchase at the event. You can purchase tickets here.