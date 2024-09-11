Yet another vape shop in Colorado Springs is hit by car in smash-and-grab burglary
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A car smashed through a vape shop storefront in Colorado Springs this morning, the most recent in an ongoing series of similar burglaries.
Just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 11, Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a burglary at a vape shop on South Academy Boulevard. The name of the store has not yet been confirmed.
Police say they found a Hyundai in the glass storefront that was left abandoned at the scene. No suspects remained on scene when police arrived.
It's been roughly 8 days since we last reported this kind of crime.
This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.