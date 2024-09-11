Pilot’s family remembers his love for flying after plane crash

By Beau Bowman

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) — Braden Hicks, a 36-year-old from Manson, was one of the four Iowans who were killed in the plane crash last Friday in Indiana.

Hicks took off on his aviation journey in 2021, purchasing an airplane hangar amid a career shift. His wife, Megan called this decision the best one he ever made. Flying brought Braden an unparalleled sense of freedom, something Megan remembers him for.

The moment Megan learned of her husband’s accident was harrowing.

“I actually got a text message from somebody I didn’t have in my phone. It said ‘did you hear about the plane crash?'” she said. “I called the airport that he was supposed to be landing at and I asked for the tail number. And once they told me the tail number, I knew.”

Before transitioning to aviation, Braden had been a truck driver. His passion for flying translated into a zeal for teaching, which resonated deeply with his students.

Megan says one of his early students is now pursuing a career as an airline pilot, a testament to Braden’s instructional impact and dedication.

Megan has been working toward her pilot’s license, a journey she shared intimately with Braden. She recounted memories of their flights together, particularly how Braden would get as close to the clouds as legally allowed, savoring their distinct beauty.

“But he would always get me as close as he could because they look so different. And they are so special,” she said, remembering their moments together on the plane.

Currently, Braden’s hangar stands empty; his aircraft was not involved in the crash but remains in the shop for maintenance. Megan is unsure about the hangar’s future.

Despite the tragedy, Megan hopes Braden’s legacy will inspire others to consider general aviation. She spoke of how proud Braden was of each of his students and hopes that his passion for flight will continue to influence aspiring pilots. Through these heartfelt tributes, Braden’s love for flying and commitment to teaching will be remembered, inspiring future generations of pilots.

