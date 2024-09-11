Learn how to save a life through a free CPR class in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – This weekend, you can learn how to save a life for free.

According to the American Heart Association, over 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital every year, and in these instances, every second counts.

Now, some of the region's first responders and health professionals are ensuring that Coloradoans know how to administer life-saving CPR.

A partnership between multiple organizations, including UCHealth, CommonSpirit, American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, is offering a free hands-on CPR training on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Pikes Peak State College’s Rampart Range Campus from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The class doesn't include any certification and is instead aimed at teaching life-saving tools that can keep someone experiencing a medical emergency alive until first responders arrive.

You can register by calling 719-365-2296 or visiting tinyurl.com/3c3skjjh, but walk-ins are also welcome. If you have questions regarding the course, you can contact CSCWCPR@gmail.com.