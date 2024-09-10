Skip to Content
Woman found with multiple gunshot wounds on Julia Tuttle Causeway

Published 10:26 AM

By Nadirah Sabir

    MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Miami Beach police said they responded to reports of a woman in need of assistance Tuesday morning on the westbound shoulder of I-195, also known as the Julia Tuttle Causeway. The woman appeared to have been shot multiple times.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition by Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

It is unclear where the actual shooting happened.

