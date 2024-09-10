WATCH: Trump, Harris face off in first debate since Biden dropped out

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KRDO) - Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will square off tonight in Philadelphia in their first presidential debate. This will be former President Trump's second debate this year but the first against Vice President Harris.

This will be the first debate for Vice President Harris.

The Trump campaign previewed some of the lines of attack that Trump is likely to deploy tonight, arguing that Harris “owns everything from this administration.”

The Harris campaign has turned former President Barack Obama’s Democratic convention mockery of Trump’s crowd-size fixation into a television ad.

There will be no audience, the candidates’ microphones will be muted when it’s not their turn to speak and they will not be allowed to have notes.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. MDT with preview coverage beginning at 6 p.m. It can be watched above.