Salvation Army in critical need for food pantry donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Salvation Army is facing an urgent challenge and is now asking for the community's support as the organization is running out of food for those in need.

The Salvation Army said without the community's help, its shelves may soon be empty – which would leave the hundreds of seniors, families and veterans it serves without the essential nourishment they need.

The organization is now asking residents to donate any amount of food or money to ensure that the doors to its food pantries can stay open, and said that every single can, box or dollar will help feed someone in need.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army's location at 908 Yuma Street, or the Shops at Briargate Offices at 1885 Briargate Parkway. You can also donate online.

The Salvation Army said every $5 donated helps provide a meal.