Man says he was stuck in Bourne marsh for 2 days before rescue

By Tammy Mutasa

BOURNE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A man was rescued from a muddy marsh behind a Sagamore Beach home in Bourne on Monday afternoon. The 911 call to rescuers was dramatic to hear, as was the rescue itself.

Video shows the end of the rescue where a 41-year-old man was wrapped in blanket being wheeled off on a stretcher into an ambulance.

He told rescuers he’d been stuck in the marsh behind the home screaming for help for two days, but that’s still unclear.

The homeowner finally heard him on Monday. Rescuers had to trudge through thick brush to clear a path to the stranded man.

Difficult rescue for firefighters

“Where he was, was dry, but it was a lot of brush it was difficult to get through,” said Bourne Interim Fire Chief David Pelonzi.

Even though it was difficult, rescuers got him out of the marsh.

He was taken to Tobey Hospital to be evaluated, but now the question is how he ended up there in the first place. Neighbors said the area is private access and no one ever goes back there.

“It was different, we weren’t sure what we were getting into, but it went well,” said Pelonzi.

The incident is currently under investigation.

