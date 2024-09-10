How voters can prepare for the November 2024 General Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Office of the Clerk and Recorder is sharing proactive steps that Colorado voters can take to ensure a smooth, easy voting experience for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5:

Verify your voter registration status:

Make sure your voter registration is up to date. Verify your status, especially if you have recently moved, changed your name or haven’t voted in recent elections. Ensuring your registration is current is the first step to participating in the upcoming election. You can review and update your voter registration by visiting the Colorado Secretary of State’s website at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Review key Election dates:

Mark your calendar with important dates, including the start of in-person voting and the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot. Being aware of these dates will help you avoid missing any critical deadlines.

Mail ballots sent out all active registered voters: Friday, October 11.

Friday, October 11. In-Peron Voting Period: Monday, October 21 to Tuesday, November 5 (Polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day).

Monday, October 21 to Tuesday, November 5 (Polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day). Mail ballot deadlines: Monday, October 28 is the last day to mail your ballot. Mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. Postmarks are not accepted.

Monday, October 28 is the last day to mail your ballot. Mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. Postmarks are not accepted. Election Day: Tuesday, November 5. All Voting Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

Tuesday, November 5. All Voting Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Ballot drop-off deadline: Tuesday, November 5 at 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to drop off your ballot.

Understand what’s on the ballot:

Take time to research the candidates and measures on your ballot. The November 2024 General Election is expected to have a detailed ballot with important local, state, and national races, as well as key ballot initiatives. Educational resources, such as the TABOR Notice and the Blue Book, will be available on our website at EPCVotes.com.

Plan how you will vote:

Consider how you plan to cast your vote – whether in person, at one of our thirty-eight Voter Service Polling Centers (VSPCs), using one of our secure 24/7 ballot drop boxes, or by mail. Be sure to understand the options that best suit your needs. If voting by mail, please return your ballot by Monday, October 28, to ensure it is counted. Mailed ballots received after Election Day will not be counted, and postmarks are not accepted.

Stay informed and spread the word:

Stay updated on any changes to voting procedures or deadlines by checking with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Encourage friends, family, and community members to prepare as well, ensuring everyone can participate in the democratic process.

Make voting a priority:

Finally, make a commitment to vote. Your voice matters, and your vote is your opportunity to influence the future of our community, state, and country.