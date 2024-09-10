Heard enough? Neighbors consider moving away from Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The controversy surrounding the Ford Amphitheater does not appear to be dying down, but is it enough to make you move? Some neighbors in Grey Hawk were faced with the question when a flyer from a local realty group popped up on their doors. The group says it's trying to help people either get out or get in.

"We'll put some fliers up on the doors with some earplugs in case they just don't like it, you know, a funny little hook or whatever," said Darren Williams, owner of Next Gen Home Group.

Darren Williams is the man behind the flyers.

"We just saw this social discourse around the Ford Amphitheater, so we thought, well, is there an opportunity here? Is there an opportunity to go help some people?" said Williams.

"We have discussed moving because of everything that's going up there, not just the amphitheater," said Barb Alvies, a nearby homeowner.

Barb Alvies never intended on living in the city, and after being here 12 years she thinks more developments are bound to happen.

"I'm not excited about the apartments that are going to be built down the road here," stated Alvies.

KRDO13 talked to one woman in the area who wanted to move just because of the noise. She wouldn’t talk on camera because it could be hard to sell with her name tied to this, but she says they can’t enjoy a family movie night without the sounds of the amphitheater overtaking their night.

"I know that there are people that want to get into the area. So let's let these people out and bring these people in that want to be near the amphitheater and really embrace that culture," said Williams

The realtor plans to spread more fliers in other neighborhoods near the amphitheater over the next few weeks.

