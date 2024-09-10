Fort Carson helps service members find employment through Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fort Carson is helping service members, veterans and military spouses find job opportunities through the two-day Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit , held Sept. 10-11 at various locations on post.

Service members and their spouses are invited to attend and connect with over 100 employers hiring for opportunities in industries such as cyber/IT, management, and defense contracting.

The event kicks off with a Military Spouse Programming workshop Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The HUB at Fort Carson, with topics ranging from resume building to leveraging LinkedIn and utilizing networking techniques.

Following the workshop, those seeking employment can connect with employers during a networking reception from 5-7 p.m.

Day two of the career summits starts with Service Member Workshops from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McMahon Auditorium, followed by a hiring fair from 1-4 p.m. at the Elkhorn Conference Center.

You can learn more about the event, view the list of employers that will be in attendance and register to attend here.