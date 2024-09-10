Colorado Springs Fire Department releases causes of 4 recent, unrelated fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has released the causes of four separate, unrelated fires that have happened recently.

FirTree Apartments Fire

The first is a fire that happened at the FirTree Apartments on Radiant Dr. on Aug. 30. CSFD says that due to the size of the structure and number of occupants a second alarm was ordered for this fire. Multiple ladder rescues were performed to help residents exit the structure. One female jumped from a third story window to escape the fire. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

CSFD Fire Investigators responded and have determined the fire originated in the kitchen of the fire apartment and will be deemed accidental due to a burner on the stove accidentally being turned on.

CSFD says that kitchen fires are one of the leading causes of fires CSFD responds to. They remind people that it is imperative to ensure all combustibles are away from the stove and oven area, that all appliances have been turned off before leaving the home, and that smoke alarms are properly working in the residence. It only takes a few seconds to check your kitchen before leaving- CSFD strongly recommends taking those seconds to ensure your home is safe.

4200 block of Forest Hill Rd.

Also on Friday, August 30, CSFD responded to a structure fire on Forest Hill Rd. Firefighters were met with heavy fire and hoarding conditions at the home. Due to the extension of the fire and multiple possibilities of origin and cause, CSFD Fire Investigators have ruled this fire as undetermined.

CSFD says that ruling happens when too many potential causes are factored in place and there is not an obvious cause.

Ray Nixon Power Plant

On Thursday, Sept. 5 CSFD responded to Clear Spring Ranch south of the Ray Nixon Power Plant for a vehicle fire with a possible explosion. CSFD, Fountain Fire, Security Fire, and Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) responded to a vehicle that was on fire. Fire Investigators have determined the fire was accidental caused by welding equipment, which likely caused a loud explosion-like sound.

The incident involved an outside contracted employee of Springs Utilities. That person was airlifted to a Denver hospital in serious condition.

Greenway Flats

On Friday, Sept. 6 around 2:20 p.m. CSFD responded to a structure fire at the Greenway Flats on W Las Vegas St. Fire Investigators responded and determined the fire was accidental caused by an unattended candle. Fire damage did not extend into other apartments, tenants were allowed back in after investigators completed their work.

Unattended candles are another leading cause of fires in Colorado Springs. Never leave a candle burning when you leave your home or go to sleep, always keep the candle away from combustibles, and ensure all candles are secure and out of reach of children.