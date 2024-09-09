Skip to Content
Pueblo County deputies arrest man wanted on Felony Sex Assault Charges in Utah

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a man wanted out of Utah on several felony sexual assault charges.

PCSO says that deputies arrested 37-year-old Kevin A. Young at his home in Pueblo West Friday afternoon after learning Young was wanted on a no-bond warrant from Piute County Utah stemming from a July 2023 incident.

According to PCSO, Young was taken into custody without incident. He was wanted on a warrant for rape and five counts of object rape and two counts of forcible sexual abuse.

He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail where he will be held pending extradition to Utah.

