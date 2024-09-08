Walkers aim to end epilepsy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs residents joined a walk to end epilepsy Saturday morning, raising money to provide education, awareness and seizure training for those affected by epilepsy.

According to the event website, walkers raised over $200,000 last year.

The funds raised also go to improved access to specialty care and support for those struggling with the condition that impacts over 60,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming, according to the website.

To participate, click here.