Skip to Content
News

Walkers aim to end epilepsy in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
New
Published 10:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs residents joined a walk to end epilepsy Saturday morning, raising money to provide education, awareness and seizure training for those affected by epilepsy.

According to the event website, walkers raised over $200,000 last year.

The funds raised also go to improved access to specialty care and support for those struggling with the condition that impacts over 60,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming, according to the website.

To participate, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content