‘Perfect Daughter’: Parents mourn loss of Air Force Academy cadet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)- Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, 19, of Taylor, Texas was found unconscious in her dormitory on September 4 at night. Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, according to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA).

Cadet Koonce's parents released this statement following their daughter's passing.

"Our daughter Cadet Avery Koonce was an incredible bright light in this broken world. Our lives will forever be diminished because of her absence. Avery is truly loved by so many. We have peace in the knowledge Avery is in the arms of her Heavenly Father and we will be with her again. Avery was not a perfect person but was a perfect daughter. Loving on her brothers and learning how to live with Avery’s loss is our only focus right now. We are beyond blessed for the 19 amazing years we got to call Avery ours. We are praying for all of those that are bearing the incredible darkness of her loss." Eric and Kelly Koonce

Avery Koonce's high school superintendent had only glowing things to say about who she was and the impact she left on Thrall High School.

Tommy Hooker became Superintendent the year that Koonce entered kindergarten.

"She was, has always been an amazing student, whether she was young [or] smaller, she was always a leader. She had character, just great charisma. And, you know, she was just the type of student who wanted to step out and to a lead role. She always wanted to help others. And, was just a great, great team member," Superintendent Hooker recounted.

She left her legacy at Thrall high school, not only with her incredible athletic achievements in track and powerlifting, but Hooker says she was also a stellar student. Koonce held titles as president of the student council, and president of the National Honor Society, and she even was an honorary member of the superintendent's student advisory board.

"I invited her to be a part of the superintendent's student advisory, council, because, we gather students from all grade levels and they represent their class, and her name would always come up as Avery had these ideas," Hooker smiled.

She was a star in school and in all parts of her life. Hooker detailed this spirit she had bursting from her soul. So much spirit that Koonce even joined her high school cheer team senior year to cheer on her peers. When Koonce asked Hooker for a letter of recommendation for the Air Force Academy, Hooker says the only hard part was fitting all of the sparkling comments about her into one page.

"Writing a letter of recommendation for her was, was a very simple task because there's just not enough room on the paper for her," shared Hooker.

Not only did she have his recommendation, but she also was nominated by Congressman Pete Sessions. Hooker says Koonce was so loved that the whole town made it for her official nomination.

"We had the community there that gym was packed. We had more people in the gym than we have in our community. And that that says something," remembered Hooker.

Now following Koonce's passing, Hooker says the entire community is mourning.

"We watch these youngsters, these precious kiddos grow up and, you know, this really just really hit us hard. I know it's tough on the family. It's tough on the Thrall community and we miss Avery," said Hooker.

Koonce left her mark on the town of Taylor, Texas, and in the hearts of all the people she met.

On September 6, the Thrall High School honored Avery Koonce at their Friday night football game with a moment of silence, her initials on the field and blue blows in the cheer team's hair in honor of her time at the Air Force Academy.

“We lost an incredible teammate last night. While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA. Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family.” - Academy Superintendent Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind.

Sessions also shared this on social media.

"I was incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of USAFA Cadet Avery Koonce. It was my honor to nominate Cadet Koonce to the US Air Force Academy where she had begun her studies, planning to major in biology and minor in kinesiology with hopes of becoming a pilot physical therapist. Cadet Koonce was a talented athlete and member of the USAFA track team. She will be remembered by her community in Taylor, Texas as an exceptional leader. Please join me in praying for her loved ones." -Congressman Pete Sessions

The cause of death is under investigation.