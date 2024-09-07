UPDATE: Colorado State Trooper kills reported gunman

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A man who reportedly opened fire at a Colorado State Patrol car is now dead. Colorado State Patrol says the trooper returned fire with a rifle hitting the gunman.

Update at 6:00 p.m.:

Colorado State Patrol has identified the trooper involved in the incident as Corporal Tye Simcox.

Original report:

Colorado State Patrol reports a car drove past and shot several rounds at a trooper, hitting the trooper once while they were parked in the median of Highway 36 in Westminster.

According to CSP, after the initial round of fire, the car proceeded to pull over and the driver got out of the car and continued shooting, hitting the windshield of the patrol vehicle. CSP says the trooper was able to get out of his vehicle with his rifle and fired, shooting and killing the gunman who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The trooper was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CO Trip, US 36 is still closed in both directions in Westminster.