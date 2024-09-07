Colorado Springs day home opens to aid unsheltered families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Numbers from Pikes Peak Continuum of Care show homelessness in El Paso County has decreased by 12%. One demographic, in particular, is seeing a rise in homelessness. In 2024 the amount of people in unsheltered families in El Paso County increased by 12%.

On Saturday, September 7, Family Promise opened up a new space that aims to help those families find a permanent home.

On North Nevada Avenue a building painted with kind words and bright imagery on the outside holds a window to new opportunities and increased stability inside.

"It could be a loss of a job. If you lost your vehicle, it could be medical bills. They've suddenly gone from having stable housing to not having housing. And you can just imagine how traumatic that must be," shared Jennifer Phillips, executive director of Family Promise.

That’s why Family Promise opened their new day home, to provide a safe place to stay.

"A kitchen, a family room, two full bathrooms, and a laundry room. So this will be home for our families from 7:00 in the morning till 5:00 at night," said Phillips.

The new space gives families 90 days to get back on their feet. Family Promise also provides services and support to find employment and permanent homes.

"The number one thing you can do for families is make sure that they stay in stable housing," stated Phillips.

Now after a $30,000 grant from the city, Family Promise can further help families with bills.

"We want to support those who have become unhoused and make our community a place where there is a home for everyone," shared Phillips.

So far this year Family Promise says they’ve had an 85% success rate with families finding stable housing after they leave the transitional program. Right now they are looking to invite in an additional family. You can contact Family Promise here.