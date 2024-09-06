Police makes arrest in 2016 cold case; suspect charged with rape of 91-year-old

By KSHB News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Friday arrested a suspect who now faces charges in a 2016 cold case in which a 91-year-old woman was raped in her home.

Kyle Blake States, 26, is now charged with rape/sexual intercourse without consent and is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Cold case detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest shortly before 6 a.m. at his residence in the 5300 block of Custer.

However, when they arrived he barricaded himself in the home.

Because it was believed that he was armed, the KCKPD Special Operations Unit was deployed to the scene.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., States exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

