El Paso County launches new tool to help residents find affordable housing

El Paso County Department of Economic Development
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – There's now a new tool for El Paso County residents looking for subsidized and affordable housing options across the region.

The county launched a new online Affordable Housing Directory on Tuesday, Sept. 3 with the mission of helping individuals find the housing options that fit their needs and budgets.

The interactive resource features a countywide map of affordable housing developments and the ability to filter housing based on specific needs.

According to the county, this resource aims to assist residents and the community organizations that support them by providing information on housing options available to low-to-moderate income households.

The site shows multiple housing options throughout the county including across Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Monument.

The website, which is now live, can be accessed here.

Sadie Buggle

