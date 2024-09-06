Colorado Springs awards local agencies hundreds of thousands to address housing stability

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Colorado Springs announced Thursday it will be awarding $850,000 in federal grants to local agencies serving the community’s most vulnerable residents in an effort to combat housing insecurity.

According to the city, these funds are provided annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist low to moderate income individuals and families.

The city said the award is aimed at preventing homelessness, increasing housing choice and promoting public safety.

Of approximately 40 applicants, 13 organizations received grants. This is the list of recipient organizations, their award amounts and their intended impacts:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Services Awards ($450,000)

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado – homelessness prevention ($30,000)

Community Partnership for Child Development – early childhood education ($35,000)

Lutheran Family Services – homelessness prevention for children ($30,000)

Greccio Housing – eviction prevention assistance ($25,000)

Forge Evolution – counseling for justice-involved youth ($70,000)

Colorado Legal Services – keep seniors and people with disabilities housed ($48,000)

Serenity Recovery Connection – substance abuse and behavioral counseling ($70,000)

Colorado Springs Fire Department – end the jail-to-street cycle ($92,000)

Kingdom Builders Family Life Center – youth violence prevention program ($50,000)

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Awards ($400,000)

Family Promise – family homelessness prevention ($30,000)

Kingdom Builders – rapid rehousing for survivors of domestic violence ($45,000)

The Place – youth emergency shelter services ($75,000)

Springs Rescue Mission – low-barrier emergency shelter ($50,000)

Community Health Partnership – Homeless Management Information System ($100,000)

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards grant funds by formula to jurisdictions every year.