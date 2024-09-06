Skip to Content
Charges filed against man accused of assaulting a women at Scotty McCreery show in Pueblo

Published 9:44 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Country music star Scotty McCreery is being hailed as a hero for stopping his show and potentially an alleged assault at the Colorado State Fair.

McCreery was quick to call the man out in front of thousands of fans for allegedly hitting a woman.

Pueblo County's 10th Judicial District Attorney confirmed to KRDO13 that charges have been filed against the man for assaulting one of the security guards.

As for the alleged assault on the women, the District Attorney says those charges are pending further investigation with state fair investigators. 

At this time, KRDO13 is still waiting to learn the name of the man, as well as what specific charges have been filed.

Paige Reynolds

Paige Reynolds

